Okoye Inspires Relegation Threatened Sparta Rotterdam To Important Home Win

Maduka Okoye helped relegation threatened Sparta Rotterdam to a 1-0 home win against Go Ahead Eagles, in the Dutch Eredivisie on Saturday.

The win took Sparta Rotterdam off the bottom to 16th place (relegation play-off spot) on 20 points in the 18-team league table.

Okoye also kept a clean sheet against Vitesse which was abandoned in additional time due to fan troubles with Sparta Rotterdam leading 1-0.

Adil Auassar was the hero against Go Ahead Eagles as his 68th minute goal was enough to seal the win for Sparta Rotterdam.

The last time Sparta Rotterdam suffered defeat was against PSV on 27th February.

Okoye will hope to maintain his impressive form as the Eagles prepare to face Black Stars of Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying play-offs.

