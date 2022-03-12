Rangnick: Rashford Free To Leave Manchester United

Manchester United interim head coach Ralf Rangnick says Marcus Rashford is free to leave Old Trafford this summer if he is unhappy at the club.

Rashford is believed to be considering his future at the club , having struggled to make his mark during the 2021-22 campaign.

The England international has scored just five times in 24 appearances this season.

Rashford has entered the final 18 months of his contract at Old Trafford, and the likes of Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid are believed to be showing interest in his services.

Rangnick debunked claims that the 24-year-old has told the club he is unhappy, but the German has said that the Englishman can seek a summer exit if he wishes.

“I don’t think that he’s not had enough game time. He’s had 13 or 14 games since I’ve been here now. He’s played more games from the start than he didn’t play from the start. I…