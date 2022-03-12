Russian Invasion Of Ukraine – Sport For Peace, Not Punishment!

Until two weeks ago, Europe was the preferred destination for migrants from most parts of the world, especially Africans. It was considered the best part of the world to live and to work. Hence the ceaseless global migration to the region.

Two weeks ago, bored with the peace, Russia’s Vladimir Putin deployed some 170,000 of his country’s ‘idling’ troops to invade Ukraine, one of the former colonies of USSR (larger Russia) in a new ‘war game’ to halt Ukraine’s ‘independence’ of romancing and fraternising with an ‘enemy’ (USA and NATO) with which Russia has an umbilical, mutually self-destructive relationship.

To the layman on the streets struggling to survive, this is already too complicated and distractive, and makes no sense at all.

That’s how Russia pre-meditatingly unleashed on the world a real threat to global peace, and pried open real possibilities of a new World War that could bring the present civilization to an end, should things get out of hand.

Complete Sports