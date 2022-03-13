Al-Khelaifi PSG Asked To Step Down By Club Ultras

Paris Saint-Germain ultras demanded the removal of president Nasser Al-Khelaifi amid a disappointing season for the Ligue 1 leaders,

The final straw came after PSG were knocked out from the Champions League’s last-16, losing 3-2 on to Real Madrid on Wednesday, with stars like Lionel Messi and Neymar underperforming once again.

And according to The Sun, in a statement issued by the Collectif Ultras Paris they slammed the players’ mentality, argued that Al-Khelaifi is not the right man to lead the club – and even criticised the team’s pink kit colours in the last two seasons.

The PSG faithful claim those appearances have affected the team’s season as they alternate the club’s history and announced a peaceful demonstration on Sunday when the Parisiens take on Bordeaux.

“The unacceptable and inevitable disillusion that we feared and foresaw has unfortunately been realised.

“How can you have this mindset that moves mountains when your season seems to begin in…