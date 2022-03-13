Alaba Explains ‘Crazy Chair Goal Celebration’ In Comeback Win

Real Madrid defender, David Alaba, has explained his unique ‘chair goal celebration’ in Los Blancos’ 3-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Round of 16 game at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Real Madrid were 2-0 down on aggregate before Karim Benzema turned on the show. The France striker netted at hattrick against the French team to secure 3-2 aggregate win for Los Blancos which sent the players and their fans into wild celebrations.

Austria international, Alaba, who played the entire duration of the match, lifted a chair during that moment of frenzy that greeted Benzema’s third goal.

The images of his ‘crazy goal celebration’ went viral on the Social Media. The Austrian-Nigerian himself tweeted about the celebration on his personal Twitter handle.

“Don’t you sit on our chair!,” Alaba tweeted with a photo of himself holding a white chair aloft.

