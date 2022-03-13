Barcelona Clinch Spanish Women’s League Title 

Asisat Oshoala and her Barcelona teammates have emerged champions of the Spanish Women’s league with six games left to play after thrashing Real Madrid 5-0 on Sunday.

Barcelona went in at half-time with a 2-0 lead thanks to Alexia Putellas’ brace before second half goals from Patricia Guijlarro, Babett Peter and Jennifer Hermoso ensured they are crowned champions.

They are yet to taste defeat after winning all of their 24 league games played so far this season.

Also, the Catalans are 22 points clear of second placed Real Sociedad with a plus 130 goal difference,

Oshoala, who didn’t play against Madrid, is the top scorer in the league with 19 goals while her teammates Putellas and Martens lead the way with assists on 13 each.

Barcalona women’s team won the treble for the first time in history in 2020-21, and are on course to replicate the feat again.

With the league…