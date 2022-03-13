Dennis Shines, Troost-Ekong Benched As Watford Boost Survival Hopes With Win At Southampton

Emmanuel Dennis was impressive for relegation battlers Watford who gave their survival hopes a boost with a hard fought 2-1 win at Southampton in Sunday’s Premier League tie.

William Troost-Ekong, who missed Watford’s last game due to a knock, was back in the squad and was an unused substitute.

Also in the squad for the game at Southampton was Samuel Kalu who was also benched.

With Watford still holding on to their lead and 15 minutes left, Dennis almost set up a third for his side but Cucho fired over from 20 yards.

In the 81st minute Watford had a breakaway but Dennis dragged a low shot wide.

Prior to Sunday’s game Watford had failed to win their last four games, losing three and drawing one.

The win took Watford from 19th to 18 place on 22 points in the league table.

At Goodison Park, Everton’s struggles continues as they lost 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi was an unused substitute for Frank Lampard’s team, who have just one win…