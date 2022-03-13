Man United Are Nothing Without Ronaldo

Headliners
Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand, has insisted that the team is not stronger without Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo netted all three goals as United saw off Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 on Saturday in the Premier League.

It took the 37-year-old’s tally up to 807 career goals across his club and international stints, more than any other player in football’s history, as measured by FIFA.

Ronaldo had missed United’s 4-1 defeat at Manchester City last weekend, amid suggestions that Ralf Rangnick’s side may pose a greater attacking threat without him in the side.

However, Ferdinand who played with Ronaldo during his first stint at Old Trafford, told Mirror Football: “Without Cristiano Ronaldo, Man United would not still be in the Champions League.

“Are United a stronger team without him? I cannot agree with that at all.

“If he is not playing with Man United then they would have gone out in the group stage.

“A player with his ability and his talent, who is as…



Source: Complete Sports

