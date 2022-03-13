NPFL: Rangers Thrash Akwa United Away; Rivers United Extend Unbeaten Streak

Rivers United extended their lead at the top of Nigeria Professional Football League after forcing their hosts Gombe United to a 0-0 draw at the Pantami Stadium on Sunday, reports Complete sports.com.

Stanley Eguma’s side top the log with 39 points from 18 games.

Champions Akwa United lost 3-0 to Enugu Rangers in Uyo.

Samuel Pam, Chidiebere Nwobodo and Shedrack Asiegbu got the goals for the Flying Antelopes.

Abia Warriors recorded the second away win of the day beating Lobi Stars 2-1 in Makurdi.

Valentine Odoh put the visitors ahead in the 54th minute, while Solomon Kwambe levelled scores two minutes later.

Odoh netted the winning goal six minutes from time.

In Ilorin, Kwara United kept pace with the front runners after a hard-fought 2-1 win against Heartland.

Samuel Bamidele put the home team in front in the 54th minute, while Alao Danbani doubled the advantage 15 minutes later.

Nwaodu Chukwudi reduced the deficit for Heartland 10 minutes from time.

At the Otunba Dipo Dina…