Nwakaeme Bags 11th Goal, 10th Assist As Trabzonspor Extend Lead

Anthony Nwakaeme scored his 11th goal and also provided his 10th assist in the Turkish Super Lig this season, as Trabzonspor beat visiting Goztepe 4-2 on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

The win means Trabzonspor (on 70 points) have now stretch their lead in the league table to 18 points over second placed Konyaspor.

Also in action in the game was Obinna Nwobodo, who featured for 90 minutes in the colours of Goztepe.

After Halil Akbunar gave Goztepe the lead on 31 minutes, Nwakaeme made it 1-1 in the 34th minute.

With the game tied at 2-2, Nwakaeme then provided the assist for Trabzonspor’s third goal scored by Djaniny.

And after impressing for the league leaders, Nwakaeme was substituted with eight minutes left in the game.

The one-cap Super Eagles striker has now scored five goals in his last five games.

While Trabzonspor are now unbeaten in their last 16 games, Goztepe have lost seven consecutive games, which leaves them in relegation zone in 18th place on 27 points…