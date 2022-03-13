Odey Bags 12th Goal Of Season, Kehinde Also Scores As Randers End Winless Run

Former MFM striker Stephen Odey and his Nigerian teammate Tosin Kehinde, were the scorers for Randers who pipped Silkeborg 2-1 in the Danish first division.

Odey has now scored six goals in 14 league appearances and has taken his tally to 12 in all competitions this season.

Also, he has now found the back of the net two times in his last four games.

For Kehinde, who now has two league goals this term, netted his first in the top flight since 1st August, 2021.

It was a vital win for Randers as they ended a run of eight games without a victory (five defeats and three draws).

Also, they move up to fifth place on 32 points in the 12-team table and it cemented their place in the Championship round.

In Sunday’s fixture against Silkeborg, Kehinde opened scoring in seven minutes before Odey doubled their lead on 62 minutes

The visitors however got a consolation goal through Sebastian Joergensen in the 92nd minute.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time…