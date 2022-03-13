Owen Predicts Defeat For Ndidi, Iheanacho, Leicester Teammates Against Arsenal

England legendary striker Michael Owen has predicted defeat for Nigerian trio Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ademola Lookman and their Leicester teammates when they visit in-form Arsenal on Sunday.

The Gunners can strengthen their bid for a top four if they claim the three points against Leicester.

Every point matters at this stage of the season, with Manchester United, West Ham and Tottenham all vying for Champions League football next season.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are currently fifth after United edged Spurs thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick.

Owen offered his predictions for this Sunday’s fixtures, insisting Arsenal can remain in pole position for fourth with a win against the Foxes.

“Arsenal keep winning and look in firm control of that fourth placed position,” Owen told Bet Victor.

“Some of the football against Watford [in their most recent game] was superb, with the likes of [Bukayo] Saka, [Martin] Odegaard and [Gabriel] Martinelli all playing well….