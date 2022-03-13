Ronaldo Nets Hat-trick As Man United Edge Spurs In Five-Goal Thriller

A brilliant hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo earned Manchester United a hard fought 3-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United temporarily go fourth on 50 points, two points ahead of Arsenal.

It is Ronaldo’s first hat-trick for United since January 2008 and 59th overall for club and country.

He becomes professional football’s all-time leading goalscorer with 807 goals.

United have now won exactly 400 Premier League home games, becoming the first team to reach that milestone in the competition.

Ronaldo broke the deadlock on 12 minutes with an emphatic strike from outside the box following a flick from Fred.

In the 35th minute Harry Kane drew Spurs level from the penalty spot following a handful by Alex Telles.

United went 2-1 up on 38 minutes thanks to Ronaldo again as he slotted home Jadon Sancho‘s square pass.

Spurs equalized in the 72nd minute after United skipper Harry Maguire turned a Sergio Reguilon cross into his own net.

But with nine…