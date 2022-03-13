Scottish Cup: Bassey Features In Rangers’ Win Against Dundee

Nigerian defender Calvin Bassey was in action as Rangers defeated Dundee 3-0 in their Scottish Cup quarter-final fixture on Sunday.

Bassey was in action for the entire duration of the encounter.

The versatile defender was shown a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

His compatriot Leon Balogun was an unused substitute, while Joe Aribo missed out as result of Injury.

Rangers took the lead in the eighth minute through Connor Goldson.

Goldson made another attempt to score in the 22nd minute but his shot went too high.

However, James Tavernier converted a penalty three minutes later to make it 2-0 as Rangers piled pressure on their opponent.

The first half ended 2-0 in favour of Rangers.

Zambian star Fashion Sakala scored the third goal in the 87th minute.

