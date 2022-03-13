Serie A: Osimhen At The Double As Napoli Beat Verona

Victor Osimhen scored a brace as Napoli defeated 10-man Chievo Verona 2-1 in their Serie A clash at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi on Sunday afternoon, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen opened scoring for the Partenopei in the 14th minute after he was set up by Matteo Politano.

The Nigeria international added the second in the 71st minute slotting home Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s pass.

The 23-year-old has now scored 10 goals in 19 league appearances for Luciano Spalletti’s side this season.

He was replaced by Andrea Petagna on the dot of 90 minutes.

Napoli moved to second position on the table following the hard-fought win.

The Blues have amassed 60 points from 29 matches.

The Partenopei will host Udinese in their next league game.

