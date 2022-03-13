Vieira: Abramovic A Positive Force For Chelsea And Football

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira reckoned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has been a positive force for football.

The United Kingdom government seized Chelsea last week and sanctioned Abramovic following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Vieira stated that Abramovic 19 years in charge of Chelsea has been positive for the game.

He said: “You just have to look at what Chelsea have won in the last 20 years.

“And the number of players their Academy has developed that have played in the Premier League and Championship is unbelievable.

“So, of course, his period at Chelsea has been positive. I think it’s been really good for football in general.”

