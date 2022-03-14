2022 W/Cup Playoff: Ghana May Host Super Eagles At Neutral Venue

The first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff between Ghana and Nigeria may be played at a neutral venue, Completesports.com reports.

The Cape Coast Stadium which has been initially approved for the game is in bad state at the moment.

There have been complaints about the pitch in Cape Coast after it hosted an Independence Day parade on 6 March to mark Ghana’s 65th anniversary.

There have been renovation works on the field, but it looks like it will not be in good condition for the highly anticipated encounter.

The Nigeria Football Federation filed a petition to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on the bad state of the pitch last week and a CAF/FIFA inspection delegation is now in Ghana this week to follow up on this.

CAF had earlier rejected an application by Ghana for the match to be moved to the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The match may be moved to a neutral venue with Benin and Morocco suitable options.

