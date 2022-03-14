Aubameyang Equals Romario, Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic Feat At Barcelona

Former Arsenal skipper Pierre Emerick Aubameyang continued his impressive scoring form for Barcelona, as he got one of the goals in their 4-0 thrashing of Osasuna at the Nou Camp in Sunday’s LaLiga fixture.

It was Aubameyang’s fifth goal in his first sixth league appearance for the Catalans.

His goal on Sunday means he has now joined an illustrious list of Barcelona players which include the likes of Brazilian legends Romario, Ronaldo, Johan Cruyff and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who netted five in their first six league outings.

The Gabonese skipper became the first to do so since Ibrahimovic back in 2009.

He made his Barca debut coming on as a late substitute in the Catalan club’s 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid in early February.

He bagged a hat-trick on his first LaLiga start away to Valencia then added another in a resounding 4-0 triumph over Athletic Bilbao before hitting his history-making…