Aubameyang Is A Free Gift From God –Xavi

Barcelona coach Xavia has described the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a free gift from God.

Xavi stated this on backdrop of the former Arsenal striker’s impressive performance since joining the Barcelona in the winter tranfsre window.

The 32-year-old has scored six goals in nine competitive matches for Barcelona.

After victory over Osasuna, Xavi said: “Aubameyang is a gift that has fallen from the sky.

“It’s not just (the goals), it’s how he trains and his professionalism. He’s an example, (all the players) is.”

Since his deadline day arrival, Aubameyang has helped Barca get themselves within striking distance of LaLiga leaders Real Madrid.

