Ayew’s Goal Drought Continues As City Drop Points In Title Race After Draw At Palace

Black Stars of Ghana striker Jordan Ayew’s poor form in front of goal continues, as he fired blanks again in Crystal Palace’s goalless draw against visiting Manchester City in Monday’s Premier League clash.

The last time Ayew scored was 15th December, 2021, in a 2-2 draw between Palace and Southampton.

The 30-year-old has only scored one goal in 24 Premier League appearances this season.

And against City at Selhurst Park, he came on for Michael Olise in the 65th minute but failed to end his long wait for his first goal in three months.

He is expected to lead the Black Stars attack when they face the Super Eagles of Nigeria, in the 2022 World Cup qualifying play-offs later this month.

For leaders City, it is points dropped in the title race as they are now just four points ahead of Liverpool.

A win for Liverpool against in-form Arsenal at the Emirates on Wednesday, will move Jurgen Klopp’s men just a point off City.

