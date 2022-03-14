Community Marathon Series: Asagba Of Asaba Endorses Asaba 10km Road Race

The Asagba of Asaba, HRM Joseph Chike Edozien, CFR, JP, the traditional ruler of Asaba kingdom has endorsed the Asaba 10km Road Race slated to hold in Asaba town tentatively on the 30th of April 2022 while receiving the Community Marathon Torch from the organizers in his palace.

The Monarch gave his blessing and also lauded the initiative which he stated will help to create healthy living, foster unity and communal love to the great people of Asaba and Delta at large. The monarch also prayed for a successful and hitch-free event.

According to the palace secretary, Chief Patrick Ndili who coordinated the presentation ceremony, he assured the organizers that the people of Asaba will participate massively and are willing to render necessary assistance to ensure a successful event.



During a courtesy visit and presentation of Asaba 10Km Road Race Memorabilia to Hon. Obi Kelvin Ezenyili, Executive Chairman, Oshimili South Local Government Area Council,Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria.

In a…