EPL: Ndidi, Iheanacho Subbed Off As Leicester City Fall To Arsenal

Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were in action as Leicester City lost 2-0 to Arsenal in Sunday’s Premier League game at the Emirate Stadium.

Ndidi, who was making his 18th appearance in the colours of the Foxes gave a good account of himself.

He was however, substituted in the 61st minute for Nampalys Mendy.

Iheanacho on the other hand, had a decent performance but his effort was not enough to save Leicester City from defeat.

It was his 17th appearance for City as he was also substituted in the 74th minute for Daka.

The host took the lead in the 11th minute through Thomas Partey before Alexandre Lacazette doubled their lead in the 59th minute via a penalty.

The defeat means Leicester City sit 12th on 33 points while Arsenal move 4th on 51 points.

