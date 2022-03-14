Eredivisie: Dessers’ Winning Goal At Zwolle Boosts Feyenoord’s UCL Qualification Hopes

In-form Nigerian striker Cyriel Dessers netted the winning goal, as Feyenoord came from behind to beat ZEC Zwolle 2-1 in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday.

Dessers who started the game, netted with 13 minutes left to inspire Feyenoord to the important win.

He was then replaced just two minutes after getting on the score sheet which means he has now scored in three consecutive games.

It is his sixth goal in 20 league appearances for and his 13th in all competitions for Feyenoord who he joined on loan from Genk.

The win against ZEC Zwolle saw Feyenoord currently in third position, take their points to 55 in the standings.

Also, they are now eight points behind leaders Ajax and six behind second placed PSV with eight games left to play.

By James Agberebi

