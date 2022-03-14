FIFA Makes Changes To Match Officials For Super Eagles Vs Black Stars

World football –ruling body, FIFA has effected minor changes in the list of match officials for this month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff showdown between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana.

Both accomplished arch-rivals tango in a two-leg fixture that will determine who picks one of Africa’s five slots at this year’s FIFA World Cup finals, first in Cape Coast on Friday, 25th March and then in Abuja on Tuesday, 29th March.

In a fresh appointment sheet sent to the Nigeria Football Federation, Moroccans Rédouane Jiyed (referee), Lahsen Azgaou (assistant referee 1), Mostafa Akarkad (assistant referee 2) and Samir Guezzaz (fourth official) are retained for the first leg duel in Cape Coast, but Mandu Humphrey of Uganda has now replaced South African David Junse Van Vuuren as security officer.

Bernie Raymond Blom from The…