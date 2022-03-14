How Ndidi, Others’ Roles Caused Leicester Defeat To Arsenal -Morrison

Former Ireland and Crystal Palace striker, Clinton Morrison, has claimed he knew Leicester City would lose to Arsenal after seeing the Foxes team sheet with Wilfred Ndidi and some others relegated to the bench.

Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Patson Daka all started on the bench, with Nampalys Mendy and Kelechi Iheanacho earning starting spots in Manager Brendan Rodgers starting eleven.

Arsenal defeated Leicester City 2-0 with goals from Thomas Partey and Alexander Lacazette, however Morrison says he saw it all coming.

“I knew it will be an Arsenal win with that teamsheet,” Morrison, now a pundit, opined on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“When I saw no Wilfred Ndidi, no Youri Tielemans, no Patson Daka and also no Ademola Lookman – who I think has just been good for them recently, I just thought there would not be enough attacking threat to cause Arsenal problems.”

Leicester City next face Rennes on Thursday 17th of March in the Europa Conference League Tound of 16 second leg…