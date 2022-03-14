Ighalo Bags Assist As Al Hilal Claim Away Win To Keep Title Hopes Alive

Odion Ighalo inspired new club Al Hilal to a 1-0 win at Al Raed in the Saudi Arabia Pro League on Sunday.

Ighalo provided the assist for Mali striker Moussa Marega to seal the winner in the 89th minute.

Al Hilal have now recorded their sixth consecutive wins losing 4-0 to Egypt’s Al Ahly in the FIFA Club World Cup in February.

It was Ighalo’s second assist of the 2021/2022 campaign in the Saudi Arabia topflight.

The win took Al Hilal to second place on 46 points, 11 points behind leaders Al Ittihad but with the former having played two games less.

Since joining Al Hilal from Al Shabab, Ighalo has scored four goals in five league games.

He is part of the Super Eagles squad that will take on the Black Stars of Ghana in the 2022 World Cup qualifying play-offs this month.

Source: Complete Sports

