Liverpool Must Sort Out Salah’s Contract Saga Now

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has advised Liverpool management to resolve Mohamed Salah’s contract before it is too late.

Wenger stated this in an interview with beIN Sports, where he noted that the inability of the club to tie the Egyptian star down with a new contract may encourage other top clubs in Europe to sign him.

Reports in recent days have suggested the Egyptian and his representatives have rejected fresh terms from Liverpool.

When referring specifically to Salah, the former Arsenal boss compared the Liverpool forward to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

“£400,000-a-week? Look, every situation is different and separate,” Wenger told beIN Sports.

“You have to look at the medical record of the player. Never misses a game. You would do it.

“It depends as well on the physical qualities. If he’s quick, very quick, and he loses a bit, then he is still quick.

“If he’s already limited and slow, then you wouldn’t do it.

“Mo Salah, you would do it….