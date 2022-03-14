LMC For Inspection Ahead Rangers’ Relocation

Pitch Specialists and technical officials of the League Management Company, LMC, are expected to arrive Awka, Anambra State, Nigeria on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, for an on the spot inspection of the newly completed Awka City Stadium, Completespirts.com can exclusively report.

Rangers International had communicated the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, organisers, intimating them of their desire to relocate to the edifice recently constructed by stadium and pitch construction giants, Monimichelle.

The stadium was officially commissioned on December 28, 2021, by the outgoing Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willy Obiano.

Rangers, with the approval of the LMC, have been playing their 2021/2022 NPFL home matches at the FC Ifeanyiubah Stadium on Ozubulu Road, Nnewi.

The seven-time Nigeria champions have not enjoyed that makeshift home ground, having lost twice and drew twice in their last eight home games so far in the current campaign.

