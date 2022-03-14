Morrison Berates Magalhaes For Cheating Against Iheanacho

Former Crystal Palace striker, Clinton Morrison, has slammed Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes for falling under minimal contact from Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, in the 32nd minute of their Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Gunners defeated the Foxes 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium, with goals from Thomas Partey and Alexander Lacazette to move to fourth place with a point ahead of Manchester United with three outstanding matches.

In the 32nd minute of the game , Magalhaes went down after Iheanacho flicked his hand towards his face and kept writhing on the ground. The Nigerian was issued a yellow card for the action.

However Morrison believes that Magalhaes should be guilty of simulation.

“In our day and age someone like Alan Shearer would give Gabriel something like that every game,” Morrison tod BBC Sport of the Brazilian’s antic.

“Come on, a big centre half and he goes down like that, he has made a meal…