Napoli Boss Spalletti Points Out Areas ‘Top Player’ Osimhen Must Improve

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has revealed areas forward Victor Osimhen needs to improve, reports Completesports.com.

The Partenopei kept their Scudetto dreams alive courtesy of a 2-1 win against Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Osimhen scored both goals after throw-ins caught Hellas napping, first with a header and then a tap-in from six yards.

Although he is Napoli’s top scorer this season, Spalletti believes Osimhen is still a long way off the finished article.

“Osimhen still doesn’t realise the distance from his marker, sometimes he runs towards the ball and has the time and space to control, pick his spot. He doesn’t need to rush,” the Italian told DAZN after the game.

“He can start a run from midfield, take on four or five defenders by himself with that pace, so he has such potential.”

“Osimhen is a top player with everything on his side. He’s young, he’s a good lad, he can be a bit too enthusiastic and gives his all.

“When we are talking about timing,…