Nigeria’s Bodybuilder Neziru Atsekohme Adam Shines International IFBB

Nigeria’s Bodybuilder Neziru Atsekomhe Adam Shines in International IFBB World Championship in Barcelona Spain.

A local bodybuilder won big in Spain, bringing home an award from the 2021 IFBB World Championship held in Barcelona, Spain, between November 3 -5, 2021.

Neziru Atsekomhe Adam, from Edo state, took third place in the beginners’ bodybuilding category. He described how the winner was selected.

“This category is for beginners bodybuilders since it was my first ever stepping on stage. It’s judged on three main criteria: muscle mass definition, symmetry and balance,” Adam said.

The five-foot-eleven athlete weighed 91kg on stage. “It’s tough to find the food needed for training, so I rely a lot on local ingredients like Garri and pounded yams,” says Adam.

His interest in bodybuilding began the moment he saw a gym for the first time: “There wasn’t a commercial gym nearby, so I built an entire gym out of concrete weights.”

Adam said he started…