Nigeria’s Bodybuilder Neziru Atsekohme Adam Shines International IFBB

By
Headliners
-
1


Nigeria’s Bodybuilder Neziru Atsekomhe Adam Shines in International IFBB World Championship in Barcelona Spain.

A local bodybuilder won big in Spain, bringing home an award from the 2021 IFBB World Championship held in Barcelona, Spain, between November 3 -5, 2021.

1xBit

Neziru Atsekomhe Adam, from Edo state, took third place in the beginners’ bodybuilding category. He described how the winner was selected.

Atsekomhe

COMPLETE SPORTS MTN

“This category is for beginners bodybuilders since it was my first ever stepping on stage. It’s judged on three main criteria: muscle mass definition, symmetry and balance,” Adam said.

The five-foot-eleven athlete weighed 91kg on stage. “It’s tough to find the food needed for training, so I rely a lot on local ingredients like Garri and pounded yams,” says Adam.

COMPLETESPORTS 300x250 BETWINNER

His interest in bodybuilding began the moment he saw a gym for the first time: “There wasn’t a commercial gym nearby, so I built an entire gym out of concrete weights.”

Adam said he started…



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR