Pochettino Blasts PSG Fans For Booing Messi, Neymar

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino has condemned their fans for booing Lionel Messi and Neymar despite the team’s victory over Bordeaux on Sunday.

The attacking superstars were jeered by their own supporters before beating Bordeaux 3-0 to go 15 points clear in Ligue 1.

But PSG fans vented their anger before the match at Messi and Neymar following their midweek defeat to Real Madrid.

Pochettino told Canal+, “No, for me it’s unfair. We all deserve this anger from the fans, not just Neymar and Messi, they are two world-class players.

“They must therefore be respected. When we lose or win, it’s always as a team.

“My feeling of the match? Very difficult. We can understand the frustration, the disappointment of our supporters.

“We feel the same and we are all together in this immense frustration of not going further in the Champions League.

“The whistles? It was for everyone. We are a team, we are all together. It’s a really sad situation.

“The focus is to win the…