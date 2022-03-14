Southampton Star Salisu Reverses Decision To Play For Ghana Against Super Eagles

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu has changed his mind after initially agreeing to play for the Black Stars of Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against perennial rivals Nigeria.

According to Ghanasoccernet.com Salisu has been angered by one of the Ghana Football Association (GFA)’s judicial body’s decision to consider a protest by a club contesting the status of the player which previously affected his club career.

The powerful defender has now been forced to reject the chance of playing for Ghana in the two-legged playoffs.

Read Also: href=”https://www.completesports.com/exclusive-2022-wcq-playoff-select-players-who-will-sacrifice-their-legs-for-ghana-clash-akpoborie-tells-eguavoen/”>Exclusive: 2022 WCQ Playoff: Select Players Who Will Sacrifice Their Legs For Ghana Clash –Akpoborie Tells Eguavoen

Salisu had finally decided to play for Ghana after several months of engagement by several Ghana FA officials and the approach of coaches Otto Addo and Chris…