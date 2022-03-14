Why Mbappe Must Join Liverpool

Liverpool star man, Sadio Mane has advised PSG striker, Kylian Mbappe to join the team this summer.

Off contract in June, Mbappe is expected to join Real Madrid this summer. However, he has also been linked with Liverpool, where manager Jurgen Klopp has a good relationship with Mbappe’s father Wilfred.

Mane told France Football: “I would like to play with him, of course.

“It would be an exceptional attack, but now he is the one who has to come to Liverpool. I am sure he would like it.”

He also revealed: “My new dream is to win the World Cup with Senegal. But first we will have to qualify, but I want to believe in some crazy projects and what consists of winning the World Cup with Senegal is one of them.

“If we succeed, of course, I will approach all the players who fight for the Ballon d’Or every year. If I win the World Cup, I think I will become a candidate.”

