2022 WCQ: Black Stars Keeper Suffers Injury Ahead Ghana vs Nigeria

Black Stars of Ghana have been dealt a blow ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying play-offs with Nigeria later this month following an injury to goalkeeper Richard Attah, ghanasoccernet.com reports.

Although the Hearts of Oak goalie was only the fourth choice for the Black Stars at the 2021 AFCON tournament, he has been backed in recent weeks to take over as first choice.

On Sunday, Attah was in goal for Hearts of Oak when they visited Aduana Stars in a matchday 20 encounter of the Ghana Premier League.

Unfortunately Attah sustained an injury and had to be stretched off after just 32 minutes.

Meanwhile, latest reports from Hearts of Oak state that Attah has been treated and discharged from the Presbyterian hospital-Dormaa.

The Ghanaian giants reported that X-rays conducted on him proved that there are no torn ligaments in the thigh as earlier feared.

It is gathered that Attah had already been given a spot in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming games against the Super…