Akanji On Manchester United’s Radar

Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland defender, Manuel Akanji, has been touted as a top transfer target for Premier League club, Manchester United.

Manchester United interim coach, Ralf Rangnick is eager to bolster the Red Devils’ defence line in the summer and Akanji is one of the top targets of the tactician.

According to Caughtoffside.com, The defender’s current deal at Borussia Dortmund ties him till 2023 , but he is yet to agree a new deal with the club.

Dortmund have tried to persuade the Swiss-born Nigerian with a contract worth 8 million Euros a year which he hasn’t agreed to, and United in turn have offered him wages worth 15 million Euros a year.

Akanji is said to be keen on joining United at the end of the season, especially if United end up qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Akanji has made 28 appearances in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund this season.

