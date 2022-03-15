Ancelotti Unsure About New Contract Progress

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has claimed new contract talks with his players are out of his hands.

The trio of Gareth Bale, Isco and Marcelo are all expected to be allowed to leave the club this summer.

Midfielder Luka Modric is however set to be offered a new contract.

“We have to talk to the club about this, but we don’t have a problem,” said Ancelotti.

“The decisions the club makes on these players in the near future, I will be in 100% agreement.”

Real Madrid will face Real Mallorca in a LaLiga clash on Monday night.

