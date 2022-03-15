Beware Of Black Stars Antics –Garba Warns Eguavoen, Eagles

Former Nigerian midfielder, Garba Lawal has warned the interim coach of the Super Eagles, Austine Eguavoen to beware of Ghana’s tactics and antics ahead of the fast-approaching 2022 World Cup qualifying playoff.

The Black Stars will host the Super Eagles in Accra on March 25 before the reverse fixture slated for Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on March 29.

In a chat with Completesports.com, the former Roda JC star stated that Ghana may want to frustrate the Super Eagles not just with their home supporters but also with their unwelcome approach in a bid to actualise their goal.

He however, noted that the team must be mentally and psychologically prepared to overcome such antics from their West African neighbour.

“The rivalry between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Ghana have really come a long way and this very game that pit both teams together will even make it more fierce.

“However, Ghana may want to approach the game with a very different tactics and antics in…