Can Jack Kennedy Have Another Big Cheltenham Festival?

In the midst of Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead’s Cheltenham Festival fairytale last March, there is still a sense that Jack Kennedy’s amazing meeting was somewhat overshadowed by the fantastic achievements of Blackmore, who became the first female rider to win the Top Jockey award, and trainer De Bromhead, who completed the incredible triple crown — winning the Champion Hurdle, the Queen Mother Champion Chase and the prestigious Gold Cup.

“I’ve dreamt about this moment since I was a child” Drink it in, Jack Kennedy, Gold Cup winner at 21! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TV6UjoAeWO — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) March 19, 2021

Of course, what won’t be forgotten is the fact that it was Kennedy — a then 21-year-old — who delivered that mammoth Gold Cup victory for De Bromhead last year. Aboard Minella Indo, the lesser favoured of the Knockeen trainer’s showpiece race entries, Kennedy guided the 9/1 shot home, ahead of his stablemate A Plus Tard and Blackmore to…