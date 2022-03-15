Djiku Makes Ligue 1 Team Of The Week

Black Stars of Ghana defender Alexander Djiku was included in the Ligue 1 Team of the Week after inspiring Strasbourg to a 1-0 home win against AS Monaco.

The Team of the Week was compiled by football facts and statistics website whoscored.com.

Djiku was the hero for Strasbourg as his spectacular bicycle kick in the 23rd minute, earned his team a first win in one month.

It is Djiku’s first goal in 22 league appearances for Strasbourg this season.

The 27-year-old is expected to be part of the Black Stars squad to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the month’s 2022 World Cup qualifying play-offs.

He featured at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon where Ghana crashed out in the group stage.

He scored in Ghana’s shock 3-2 defeat to debutant Comoros in their last group game at the AFCON.



By James Agberebi

