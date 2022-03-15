Don’t Focus On Ronaldo —Llorente Speaks Ahead Man United Vs Atletico Madrid

Atlético Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente has warned his teammates about obsessing over Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese striker looked back to his best against Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday, scoring thrice in a 3-2 win.

While Ronaldo has tormented Atleti in the past, Llorente believes they must look at United as a whole, and not put all their energies in stopping one player.

“When you have players like that you always need to be on your guard, they have some other great players that play at a really high level and we have to be aware of all of them,” he said.

He added: “It’s impossible not to be motivated for games like this, it’s a really important game for us.

“We’re in a good space playing well, getting good results, achieving good objectives, the team is looking forward to the game. I think it’s completely open, even more so with the result that we got in the first leg.

“It’s going to be a really tough game, the team will have to…