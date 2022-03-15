I Regretted Selling Cole To Chelsea

Former Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger has admitted he made a ‘mistake’ sanctioning the selling of Ashley Cole to Chelsea in 2006.

Cole, who came through Arsenal’s academy, made his first-team debut at the age of 18.

He went on to help Arsenal win two Premier League titles and three FA Cup trophies, but was not happy with the club’s new contract offer, a situation that paved the way for his move to Chelsea.

Cole joined Chelsea for £5m, with William Gallas moving in the opposite direction as part of the deal.

Wenger told beIN Sports, “The player I think we, internally, it was a mistake to lose was Ashley Cole.

“Because he was playing at nine, 10 years old for the club.

“Ashley Cole came out of the club. I think it was a misunderstanding over a few thousand pounds.

“Ashley Cole is one of the few players who developed even more and continued to develop when he left.”

