Newcastle United Line Up Huge Bid For Osimhen

Newcastle United are willing to make a huge offer for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer, reports Complete sports.com.

The Magpies made an attempt to sign the Nigeria international during the January transfer window, but their offer was rejected by Napoli.

According to Kiss Kiss Napoli, the Premier League club will make another tempting offer for Osimhen at the end of the season.

Manchester United and Arsenal are also rumoured to be interested in the forward.

The former Lille striker scored twice in Napoli’s hard-fought 2-1 win against Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Osimhen has scored 13 goals in 24 appearances this term.

