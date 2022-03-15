Okowa Leads Team Nigeria Out

Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, President Tonobock Okowa will lead Team Nigeria’s contigent to this weekend’s World Athletics Indoor Championships holding in Belgrade, Serbia.

The team is expected to depart the Murtala Mohammed international airport, Lagos Wednesday night aboard Turkish Airline.

World and Olympic long jump medallist Ese Brume and the men’s 4x400m quartet of Sikiru Adewale Adeyemi, Samson Oghenewegba Samson, Timothy Emewoghene and Ifeanyi Emmanuel Ojeli will be in the flight to Belgrade via Istanbul, Turkey Wednesday night, while Ruth Usoro, the Nigeria triple jump record holder will fly from the United States of America to join the team for the championships.

Former Nigeria 400m hurdles champion, Victor Okorie, who is the Performance Director of the AFN, will also join the team from the USA.

Former seven-time national 100m champion and now coach, Endurance Ojokolo and veteran…