Old Trafford Fans Will Be Key To Our Victory –Rangnick Speaks Ahead Man United Vs Atletico Madrid

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick says he’s banking on Old Trafford supporters to help the team overwhelm Atletico Madrid ahead of tonight’s Champions League opponents clash.

Atletico visit Old Trafford with the round 16 tie set at 1-1 on aggregate.

Rangnick said: “Like in the game against Spurs, we need our players and supporters to be on top form.

“Antonio Conte said it was a very difficult atmosphere for them to play in, and that’s probably one of the biggest compliments you can get if the opposition manager says that after the game.

“We had a team against Spurs that just wanted to win that game. It became obvious and the supporters played a vital role because they realised how much we wanted to win. Tomorrow will be similar.

“Our supporters play a vital role and it’s always a very special atmosphere at Old Trafford, even more so in European games.

“In the end they can be our 12th and 13th player on the pitch and make the difference, making it a very…