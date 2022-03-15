Oshoala Foundation Launches New Project

The maiden edition of the Asisat Oshoala Hijab Project will hold on Wednesday, 16 March, 2022.

The one-day event is put together by Asisat Oshoala Foundation with the aim of positively impacting the lives of young Muslim girls by offering them a stepping stone to hone their skills in sports.

Oshoala, captain of Nigeria’s Super Falcons, is a successful African woman footballer who is breaking grounds in her field. Being a Muslim girl herself, the Barcelona star says she is using the hijab project to inspire younger generation of Muslim girls to participate actively in sports.

According to Oshoala, the event will feature mentorship, football challenge and exposing of the girls to some vital football basics.

“The Hijab Project will be used to mentor, tutor and gift young Muslim girls, and also let them realize that their goals can be achieved while representing Allah publicly just like I have been able to achieve my dream,” said Oshoala, who just signed contract extension…