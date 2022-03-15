Osimhen Will Keep Getting Better- Agent

Roberto Calenda, one of the agents of Victor Osimhen says the striker will get better with more games.

Osimhen received a lot of sticks following Napoli’s 1-0 defeat to AC Milan last week.

The Nigeria international however responded by bagging a brace in the 2-1 win over Hellas Verona on Sunday.

“Sometimes people talk without thinking and Victor is proving what kind of striker he is,” Calenda told Radio Marte.

“To me, he has ample room for improvement. I hope he will keep it going and that his injuries are over.

“You can see his commitment in every game,” the agent continued. “He plays for the team and Napoli’s win against Verona was super, not many teams have achieved the same.

“Napoli have been tormented by injuries this season, the coach always had to make something up.”

The Partenopei sit second in the Serie A table, three points off leaders Milan. Osimhen has scored 13 goals in 24 appearances this term.

