Select Players Who Will Sacrifice Their Legs For Ghana Clash –Akpoborie Tells Eguavoen

Former Nigerian forward, Jonathan Akpoborie has tasked the Super Eagles to get a positive result in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoff against the Black Stars of Ghana later this month.

Recall that the senior national team will confront the Black Stars on March 25 before the reverse fixture on March 29 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

In a chat with Completesports.com, the former Wolfsburg striker stated that the first leg in Accra will go a long way in determining the fate of the Super Eagles.

He warned the technical crew under the guidance of Austine Eguavoen to select players who are willing and ready to sacrifice their legs against Ghana.

“The first of the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoff against Ghana in Accra could determine the fate of both teams in their quest to pick the ticket.

” I know the players knows the importance of the game, however, I will urge Eguavoen to select players that are ready to sacrifice their…