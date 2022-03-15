UCL: Atletico Madrid Knocked Out Manchester United

Manchester United have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League following a 1-0 home defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils lost the contest 2-1 on aggregate.

Renan Lodi scored the decisive goal four minutes before the break.

Joao Felix’s backheel found Antoine Griezmann whose cross was headed in by Lodi.

Already out of the FA Cup, the defeat means that United’s slim hopes of ending their long trophy drought this season are at an end.

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.