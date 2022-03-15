Why Akpoguma Was Not Invited For Ghana Games

Super Eagles interim technical adviser Augustine Eguavoen has revealed why Hoffenheim defender Kevin Akpoguma was not listed for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against Ghana, reports Completesports.com.

Akpoguma made his debut for the Super Eagles under former head coach Gernot Rohr and made two appearances in the qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 26-year-old was however omitted from the squad to the competition in Cameroon.

The centre-back was also overlooked for the two-legged qualifiers against the Black Stars despite his impressive form in the German Bundesliga.

“I’m a very reserved person, because our people, not just Nigeria alone, the entire world, people twist words. Yes, Akpoguma was out of the list that went to the Africa Cup of Nations,” Eguavoen told Elegbete TV.

“But slightly after the list was released, we still had opportunities to bring in one or two, and then Balogun was…